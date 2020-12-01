Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – An attempt by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, to oust Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has taken a new twist after 82 MCAs denied appending their signatures in favour of his removal.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada tabled the notice of impeachment last week with a list of 86 MCAs he claimed had appended their signatures to allow the process to start.

MCAs want to kick out Sonko for failing to approve a Sh37.4 billion budget to facilitate the operations undertaken by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

They accused the governor of gross violation of the law, misuse of office and inability to run the county government.

But the bid, which had gained momentum, is quickly falling apart after 82 out of 122 MCAs drawn from Jubilee and ODM yesterday said they would not participate in the exercise.

They claimed the names and forged signatures of several MCAs who were loyal to Sonko and opposed to his ouster had been included in the list used to push for the impeachment.

In a press briefing yesterday, the MCAs declared their unwavering loyalty to Sonko and accused unnamed persons of arm-twisting and coercing them in a bid to ensure the embattled governor was removed from office.

“We shall not participate in the impeachment on Thursday.”

“We are appealing for dialogue between Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the governor to end the stalemate,” said Waithaka MCA Anthony Karanja.

Karanja said Sonko was being forced to approve the budget which he claimed had three contradicting versions.

“We are behind NMS but the attempt to spoil Sonko’s name will not work.”

“We shall not allow that to happen.”

“We need dialogue,” said Karanja.

The tense presser was interrupted by armed police who stormed the private residence in Riverside where Sonko and the MCAs had a meeting before addressing the media and teargassed them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST