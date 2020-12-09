Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – On Tuesday, students from Lugulu girls in Bungoma County took to the streets after one of the girls was sexually assaulted on Saturday morning when she was taking a bath before morning classes.

The victim was rescued by a fellow student who appeared at the scene and began screaming for help.

The man fled as other students were woken up by the commotion.

The students walked out of the school carrying placards and marched to Webuye Police Station, where they camped and demanded the arrest of the perpetrator.

One of the students, who addressed the media, revealed how they have been receiving sex demands from their teachers.

The lady boldly revealed that some of the teachers sleep with students within the school vicinity.

“Tunafinyiwa shule na walimu wababa,” she disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST