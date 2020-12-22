Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Hours after taking the oath of office as acting governor for Nairobi, Benson Mutura is now facing a possible jail term for violating court orders.

Venting on Twitter, Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina, called for the arrest and imprisonment of Benson Mutura for violating court orders after he immediately signed the city’s budget to release KSh 37.5 billion, hours after he took his oath for office.

The huge amount, part of which will be channeled to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), had been the genesis of conflict between ousted Governor Mike Sonko and NMS boss Mohamed Badi.

The High Court had ordered Treasury to withhold the funds over the manner in which the budget was passed.

In his ruling on December 7, Justice Anthony Mrima stopped the National Treasury and the Controller of Budget (CoB) from facilitating the transfer of KSh 27.1 billion to NMS, whose projects had been derailed by the constant wrangles between embattled Sonko and the general.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ole Kina said Mutura should be “taught a lesson” for contempt of court insisting he should be sent to jail for six months.

“A speaker takes an oath to defend the Constitution then violates a court order! He should be cited for contempt and jailed for six months to teach him a lesson!” the Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker tweeted.

Mutura was sworn in yesterday to replace Sonko, whose impeachment by the Nairobi ward representatives was upheld by the Senate on Thursday.

