Friday, December 18, 2020 – The National Treasury has approved Sh93.7 million funding to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the verification of BBI signatures.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, approved the amount on Thursday after having a long meeting with IEBC senior managers.

A source privy to the meeting said the figure was reached after negotiations with the polls team.

“The agreement was that they use what is available for them to move forward since the request falls within their constitutional mandate,” the source said.

The IEBC sought Sh241 million from the exchequer to review the signatures recently presented by the BBI Secretariat.

The commission had indicated it would take about 85 days to verify the signatures if their request for Sh241 million was granted.

The provision from the Treasury was to be used to hire and train clerks who will verify the signatures.

This is good news to President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who were pushing the initiative.

Uhuru and Raila say the document will address election injustices and also unify Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST