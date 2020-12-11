Friday, December 11, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to clear all the medical bills for Dr. Stephen Mogusu, who died of Covid-19 complications.

This now makes it possible for the family to collect his body and plan for the burial.

A letter from the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital, where Dr. Mogusu died of Coronavirus-related complications, confirmed the bills had been paid.

The letter also said the bill was Sh204,618, contrary to reports that it was about Sh1 million.

“A clearance letter was issued to the wife in order to process the burial permit.”

“The hospital is waiting for the family to collect the body,” a statement from the hospital’s Credit Control Office says.

The Government cleared the bills two days after medics made the demand and said Dr. Mogusu’s young family should be compensated.

The 28-year-old intern doctor, who died on Monday, had reportedly not received his monthly salary for five months and lacked insurance.

His death caused a hue and cry among the public, most of whom accused the Government of not offering the best working environment for health workers.

