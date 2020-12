Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – A business owner in Olkalau, Nyandarua County, is counting losses after thugs raided his shop at night and stole phones worth a fortune.

The thugs are said to have drilled a hole into a wall before gaining access into the shop.

According to the residents, cases of thugs breaking into shops in the town are on the rise.

They are pleading with law enforcers to act and arrest culprits behind the criminal activities.

