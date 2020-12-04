Friday, 04 December 2020 – There’s this new hot Facebook group in town called Thriving Couples KE where Kenyans from all walks of life have been sharing beautiful love stories on how they met their spouses.

Both young and old are flocking to the group to narrate how they have walked through the journey of love with their partners.

The group was started to prove that marriage works amid the rising number of divorce cases in the country.

This man called Henry Mutai narrated how a lady who gave him bus fare when he was broke and jobless ended up being his wife.

Back then, Henry’s wife was employed at a shop in Kiserian and he was a regular customer.

One day, when he was just idling around Kiserian, he borrowed her 50 shillings to cater for transport.

Henry was being sheltered by his brother in Rongai.

Besides giving him bus fare, she also gave him food and that’s how their love journey started.

They are now married for 5 years.

This is how Henry narrated his interesting love journey.

”I met her when I was idling around Kiserian and it was lunch time and I had no money. Since I was her costumer in the shop she was employed, I requested her to assist me with 50bob to facilitate me with fare because I stayed in my brothers house in Rongai and she gave it to me plus food also.

“The rest remains the way we are until today we will be marking our 5th anniversary since our coming together”

