Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Pressure is mounting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire his Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, for reopening old wounds of the 2007/08 post-election violence.

Speaking yesterday, Rift Valley Governors, led by Stephen Sang of Nandi and his Usain Gishu counterpart, Jackson Mandago, begged Uhuru to send Kinoti packing for attempting to reopen 2007/08 post-election violence cases.

They further added that firing the DCI was the right thing for the president to do following his revelations that he was not aware of Kinoti’s bold move.

The two also demanded that Kinoti should only be excused after he issues an apology to communities living in the Rift Valley.

“We can’t allow people to incite others.”

“The President should fire Kinoti immediately because he’s hell-bent on causing chaos in this country,” stated Sang.

On his part, Mandago claimed that a few individuals were planning to use public servants to disrupt peace.

“We are not going back to the violent days.”

“We want to be people who preach and maintain peace,” stated Mandago.

This comes days after Uhuru tore into Kinoti over the recent claims surrounding the revival of the 2007 Post-Election Violence (PEV) cases.

During the signature collection launch for the BBI Report, the President turned his attention to the investigative agency and blasted it over recent remarks made by DCI boss George Kinoti.

Kinoti has since issued a clarification statement saying he did not plan to reopen the old cases but was investigating threats made against some of the victims and witnesses in the PEV cases.

