Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Budding political analyst, Philip Kamau, has said there is a very high possibility of former Nairobi Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe, becoming the next Nairobi governor after Mike Sonko was impeached by the Senate.

Nairobi County Speaker, Benson Mutura, was to be sworn-in as Nairobi Governor in an acting capacity for the next 60 days before a by-election is conducted but that did not happen.

Kamau, who was having an interview with one of the local TV stations said Polycarp Igathe became the governor the day Sonko was impeached.

The analyst said Igathe never lost his seat and so he is still the Nairobi Deputy Governor despite resigning.

“Polycarp Igathe became governor of Nairobi last night at around 11 pm. Even the speaker cannot assume the office of governor. As we speak, Igathe is the governor of Nairobi,” Kamau stated.

In March, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released a statement saying it was not aware of Igathe’s resignation.

The electoral body said it was not informed that a vacancy had occurred at the deputy governor’s office after Igathe tendered his resignation in January 2018 following irreconcilable differences with his then-boss Mike Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST