Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is slowly crafting his 2022 presidential vehicle after facing various roadblocks in Jubilee Party.

Already, Jubilee Party’s top brass led by the party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju and Vice-chairman, David Murathe, have been claiming they will deny the DP the presidential flag bearer ticket claiming he is not loyal to the party leader who happens to be President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, on Monday, Ruto through his allies registered a new party that will be his political vehicle in case he bolts out of the ruling coalition.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, in a special gazette notice yesterday, indicated that the Party for Reforms and Development (PDR) wanted to be renamed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 20(i) of the Political Parties Act, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that the Party for Reforms and Development (PDR) intends to effect changes on their particulars…read the gazette Notice.

The party was also seeking to change its symbol from a bull to a wheelbarrow, according to the changes in the gazette notice of Number 11254, issue no 237 of December 28.

The word ‘wheelbarrow’ became a sensational political tool and statement after the DP distributed them to youths across the country

The Kenyan DAILY POST