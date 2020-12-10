Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Human rights activist, Okiya Omtata, has today moved to court to bar Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu from assuming the role of acting Chief Justice after David Maraga’s exit

Maraga’s tumultuous 4-year journey as the head of Judiciary ends in January 2021 and he has said he will retire at his home in Nakuru County.

In the petition, Omtata argues that Mwilu is not fit to act in the office of the Chief Justice since she has a corruption case facing her.

Omtata urged the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to bar Mwilu from assuming CJ‘s office unless they clear her of all abuse of office and corruption allegations levelled against her.

“Pending the inter-parties hearing and determination of this case, the court be pleased to issue a temporary order prohibiting JSC from appointing DCJ Mwilu to act in the office of the Chief Justice unless and until the JSC clears her of the allegations of corruption and abuse of office contained in the pending four petitions seeking her removal,” reads Omtatah’s petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST