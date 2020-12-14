Monday, December 14, 2020 – A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, has reacted to a statement issued by allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who over the weekend urged Treasury to release funds for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to start verifying the recently collected Building Bridges Initiative BBI signatures.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati earlier made it clear that the IEBC will start verifying BBI signatures only after it receives funds from the government.

With the law requiring that parliament approves funding of IEBC, Uhuru and Raila allies feel the Treasury should just release the funds unconditionally.

But commenting on Twitter, on Monday, Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, asked Uhuru and Raila allies to first order the government to give Personal Protectives Equipment(PPEs) to doctors before they start yapping about BBI.

“Give Dr.’s PPE’s first, your BBI can wait, what’s the hurry?. How heartless can one be?” Kositany posted on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST