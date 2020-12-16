Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has reacted after his party failed to win the Msambweni by-election on Tuesday.

During the hotly contested by-election, Independent candidate Feisal Bader won the seat by beating ODM candidate Omar Boga.

The contest saw Bader being declared a winner after garnering 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444 votes from all the 129 polling stations.

Raila, through ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, conceded defeat and said his party will regroup to avoid another embarrassment.

Sifuna also congratulated the winners in all the by-elections which were being conducted by IEBC, though failed to mention the name of Feisal.

“Congratulations to all winners in yesterday’s by-elections, especially the ODM party candidates in Kisumu North and Dabaso Wards. We came up short in Msambweni and Wundanyi /Mbale but we regroup and forge ahead. Thanks to all our teams everywhere for the great effort,” Sifuna said.

