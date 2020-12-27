Sunday, 27 December 2020– gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, is going through a painful heartbreak after he found out that his pretty wife, Farida Wambui, has eloped with a rich Kikuyu tycoon identified as Njuguna, a well-known hotelier with vast investments.

According to reports, Owen’s wife lied to him that she had gone on a business trip, only to find out that she was eloping with Mr. Njuguna.

The System Ya Kapungala hitmaker got the information after one of his relatives who works at the high-end Cliff Hotel informed him that he had seen her frequenting the hotel with the tycoon.

Further reports indicate that the singer’s wife was secretly engaged to the tycoon in a secret ceremony that was held at a posh hotel in Gilgil.

Daddy Owen has deleted all photos of his wife from his Instagram page after he learnt that she was secretly dating another man behind his back.

He was fond of praising his cheating wife and sharing photos serving couple goals.

His Instagram page is currently flooded with Bible verses as he tries to console himself.

Owen and Farida got married in 2016 at a lavish wedding attended by close friends and family members.

Faridah, a mother of two, has reportedly been paying all the bills after Owen’s music career flopped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST