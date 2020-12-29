My name is Sarah and three weeks ago, I was charged with a case of evasion of tax in court since my small firm which deals with import of computers could not afford the huge taxes that the government imposed on small businesses.

My firm was just three years old and you know how the government can be unforgiving and merciless even to startup businesses and I decided to evade the tax until my company made enough and stabilized. However, I was not too lucky since the police arrested me and closed down my company due to the crime.

It was really a bad time for me and my employees since after I was arrested, I was given a bail of KSh 1 million which I could not even raise. My sisters and mother came to visit me in prison and they were all disheartened to see how I was suffering in the cells and under the law.

However, in an interesting twist, when I was presented in court, the judge miraculously dismissed my case and said there was no evidence to show that I had failed to pay tax. I could not believe it myself. I was expecting an imprisonment of more than 10 years. I did not understand how lucky I was.

My mother and sisters were in court with me and they did not seem surprised by the news. As we went home that day, I asked them why the news of my release did not surprise them. That’s when they told me they were the ones who made the dismissal of my court case possible.

“My daughter, we could not let you suffer the way you were suffering in prison and so we sought the help of Doctor Mugwenu who used his spell casting powers to make the case disappear. We could not let you suffer in prison,” my mother said.

Wow! I could not believe it. I personally called Doctor Mugwenu and thanked him for securing my freedoms because if it were not for him, I could have rotten behind bars. If you have any court case that you want dismissed, Doctor Mugwenu will use his spell casting powers to make that happen.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.