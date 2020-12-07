Monday, 07 December 2020 – Rose Njeri is a businesswoman based in Likoni.

The hardworking woman claims that she utilized the Ksh 1000 that was distributed by the Government to cushion Kenyans against the Covid-19 pandemic to start a small business.

She started selling eggs on foot before she bought a bicycle to supply other products after her business grew.

“When the Government started sending me Ksh1000, I saved up to Ksh8000 and bought several trays of eggs. I could supply them across Likoni on foot…Am glad in six months I own a bicycle that I use to supply my products to clients and one employee who is on my payslip,” Njeri said during an interview.

See her photos.

