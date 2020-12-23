Wednesday, 23 December 2020 – A video of an armed thug who had raided a shop being cornered after his evil mission failed has taken social media by a storm.

The middle-aged man entered the shop armed with a pistol and started demanding money from the shop owners at gunpoint.

As the confrontation continued, one of the shop owners who had a gun tip-toed and overpowered the notorious thug, before pumping several bullets into his body.

The man has been praised for his bravery.

Watch video.

