Monday, December 14, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has bragged that nobody in Kenya can defeat the Kikuyu community members when they unite with their Luo counterparts.

Speaking at a church service in Nyandarau County on Sunday, when drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Murathe, who, is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the unity between Kikuyus and Luos has brought peace in the country and stressed the need for other communities to join them ahead of 2022 polls.

“If Luos and Kikuyu’s unite, they will emerge victorious in 2022,” said Murathe.

The former Gatanga MP also claimed that Kenyans ought to have a leadership tenure like that of the late retired South African president Nelson Mandela. He indirectly likened the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Mandela while calling on Kenyans to settle on him as their president in 2022.

“How many of you are ready for a Mandela moment?” He asked the congregants, who responded with an affirmative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST