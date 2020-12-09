Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said there is a very high chance that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, after allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, met.

During the Monday meeting, Uhuru and Ruto’s lieutenants agreed to reopen the document and make slight amendments to incorporate the views of the church and other religious organisations.

It appears President Kenyatta is engaged in behind-the-scenes maneuvers to ensure Ruto boards the BBI train.

Raila has been left in the cold in the ongoing discussions and this is why Ahmednasir says there is a 95 percent chance that Raila Odinga and his group will oppose the BBI document if it is reopened.

“There’s a 80% chance that Kenyans will not vote in a referendum to change the constitution (BBI) in 2021. In the unlikely event that Kenyans go to referendum to change the constitution in 2021, there is a 95% chance that Hon Raila and ODM will lead the no vote,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila Odinga is yet to comment on the ongoing talks between Uhuru and Ruto‘s allies.

