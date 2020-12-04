Friday, December 4, 2020 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has opposed Deputy President William Ruto’s proposal to have a referendum alongside the 2022 General Election.

On Wednesday, Ruto, who hosted 150 leaders at his Karen residence, said the referendum should be held together with elections in 2022 to save taxpayers money.

But Kalonzo, who was speaking at his Karen office on Thursday, maintained the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ship had already left the harbour and time was ripe to make changes to the Constitution.

He further dismissed the DP’s suggestion of a multi-choice referendum, arguing that it will confuse Kenyans.

“Some of our citizens are suggesting that we vote clause by clause as if we have had a referendum before. General practice has to happen and we will therefore vote Yes or No,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper boss also thanked his people from Ukambani for participating in the signature collection process with reports indicating that the region has so far collected over 450,000 signatures to endorse the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST