Wednesday, 23 December 2020 – There was drama during the burial of the late Machakos Senator, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, after mourners walked out when Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, was reading President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech.

According to reports, three-quarters of the mourners walked away and left Kalonzo embarrassed in his stronghold.

The mourners were reportedly protesting after President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to choose Kalonzo to read his speech instead of his Deputy, William Ruto, who was present at the burial.

However, online political observers allege that the plan was orchestrated by cheeky city politician, Mike Sonko, to embarrass President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was impeached.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST