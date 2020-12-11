Friday, December 11, 2020 – The country is still reeling from shock following the death of Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka.

The Senator died on Friday while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted after he collapsed last Friday while having sex with his mpango wa kando by the name Esther Nthenya Muli, who is also the deputy principal of Mathemba High School in Kathonzweni, Makueni County.

According to doctors at Nairobi Hospital, Kabaka may have died after too much foreplay before he had intercourse with Nthenya.

The doctors revealed that intense foreplay may have led to increased adrenaline which in turn increased heart rate and blood pressure that left the Senator gasping for air before he collapsed and rushed to hospital from where he died seven days later.

Yesterday, the government released a toxicology report indicating that the senator was not poisoned as had been speculated earlier.

