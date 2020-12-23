Wednesday December 23, 2020 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has expressed optimism that the ‘handshake team’ will produce the next Governor of Nairobi.

The ‘handshake team’ is a group of lieutenants allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga

Kamanda, who had an interview with a local daily, said that even if there are 10 candidates who have declared interest in the seat, the team will craft a formula to nominate the best candidate.

“We will field one candidate under the spirit of the handshake and a suitable formula will be crafted to determine who is best to take the job,” Kamanda said.

Those who have declared interest in the seat include exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer, Miguna Miguna, former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP, Margret Wanjiru.

Others said to be considering entering the fray are former presidential candidate, Peter Kenneth, businesswoman, Agnes Kagure, and former Nairobi City Council Clerk, Philip Kisia.

Waweru and Kenneth are both members of the handshake committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST