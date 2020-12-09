Home Editorial The current generation needs serious prayers – Which type of hairstyle is... The current generation needs serious prayers – Which type of hairstyle is this now?(PHOTO) December 9, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SHOCKING VIDEO of Kenyan youths injecting themselves with a hard drug in broad-daylight emerges and causes online uproar (WATCH) PHOTO: This man believes Senator SAKAJA is ATWOLI’s biological son Luyhas and food cannot be separated! LOL!!!(PHOTO) Some tattoo artists should be whipped – This is a tattoo of the late KOBE BYRANT(PHOTO) Some of the men that you see flossing with big machines in the city live like rats in the village (PHOTO) SPONSPORS should stop taking advantage of tailors (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,485FollowersFollow