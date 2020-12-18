Friday, December 18, 2020 – Kenya has joined other countries in the rush to secure the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the acting Director-General in the Health Ministry Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya will receive 24 million doses of the vaccine from the COVAX facility free of charge.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta has already ordered 12 million doses of the same vaccines at a cost of Ksh.10 billion.

The Ministry of Health submitted its request for the vaccines on December 7.

“We are hopeful that by next year we will have a vaccine.”

“We can’t get vaccines for everybody.”

“We have to give priority to those who are important,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

COVAX was created by GAVI, UNICEF and the World Health Organization to deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for millions of people across Africa; Asia; the Caribbean and Pacific; and in Europe’s eastern and southern neighbourhoods by the end of 2021.

The facility has already secured millions of ready-made doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca candidate, ready for distribution to the 92 developing countries including Kenya.

At least 30 percent of the Kenyan population will receive the Covid-19 jab at the beginning of next year.

The first 24 million doses supplied by COVAX will cover 20 percent of the population as required by the WHO programme.

The additional 12 million purchased by the government will cover 10 percent of the population.

The first to be vaccinated will be frontline health workers, followed by the vulnerable and the elderly and priority service givers.

