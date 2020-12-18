Friday, 18 December 2020 – When Betty Kyallo was dating Governor Joho, the flamboyant Governor gave her younger sister, Mercy, money to start a business that has grown in leaps and bounds.

Mercy started a company called Yallo leather that makes different leather products.

Although she started small, the business has grown over the years and 2 days ago, she opened a flagship store at the upmarket Rosslyn Riviera mall in Nairobi.

The opening ceremony was attended by friends and close family members.

“Yesterday was a magical day! In the presence of my family, friends, colleagues and clients, we officially opened the first Yallo leather flagship store. Dreams do come true!” she wrote.

Mercy Kyallo leather company targets high-end clients.

Here are photos of the flagship store that she opened at an upmarket mall in Nairobi.

