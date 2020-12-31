AIC Githumu Mission Hospital is an award-winning mission hospital located in Githumu 45km west of Thika Town in Muranga County.

For generations, we have grown rising to be among the best mission hospitals in Muranga and in Kenya, because of our excellent standards and the high quality of services and personal care we provide.

We are searching for Kenya’s smartest and most caring Dental Technologist who want to become amazing all-around evidence-based providers.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, fabricate and fit dental restorations, prostheses and appliances including crowns and bridges

Preparation of tray setups for dental procedures, and instruct patients on postoperative and general oral health care.

Ensure preparation of materials for making impressions and restorations and expose radiographs.

Ensure accurate maintenance of patient’s records through ERP and ensuring availability of the same as required.

Responsible for the operational readiness of the hygiene bay and operatory rooms.

Provide chair side assistance to the COHO in providing clinical examinations, treatments, information and follow up to clients in need of emergency and general dental care.

Ensuring a safe and hygienic clinical environment including cleaning and sterilizing of instruments and equipment, implementation of infection control procedures and measures as per the hospital polices in order to prevent infection and contamination.

Support Community Oral Health Officer in ensuring proper stock management by reviewing stock levels in store and support in ordering and receiving new dental supply stock in order to ensure accountability of the entire dental clinic inventory.

Ensuring administrative support services including but not limited reception duties, organizing appointments, handling telephone queries, patient records, computer work and other office records, supporting in organizing for servicing/repair of dental equipment.

Preparing monthly reports and share with the Medical Director

Performs other related duties as assigned by the Medical Director.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Diploma in Dental Technology

Proven experience as Dental Technologist

Atleast 3 years’ experience in dental services

MUST be registered with relevant professional body.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Send your Application letter and CV and state how your experience matches the specifications via Email: careers@githumuhospital.org on or before 21st January, 2021.