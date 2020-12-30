Job Title: Entomology Technical Manager

Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1.

Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will expand entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 22 African countries where malaria is endemic.

Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

Under the supervision of the Kenya Chief of Party and with “dotted line” reporting to the PMI VectorLink Project’s UK-based Entomology Advisor, the Entomology Technical Manager provides leadership and management oversight of all of the project’s entomological surveillance activities in Kenya, in collaboration with the Division of National Malaria Program (NMCP), coordinate and oversee the project’s key entomological monitoring activities for IRS plus ITN Durability Monitoring and will guide key project and country-level IRS decisions based on data analysis and interpretation.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Leads the development of an entomological monitoring plan, in collaboration with national counterparts at the DNMP or designated research institution

Reviews the content of communications materials for technical accuracy

Manages field-based entomology teams and molecular laboratory analysis of mosquito samples to ensure monthly data collection, data quality and control

Ensures the transfer of technical skills to local institutions

Responsible for producing high quality entomological reports, including spray quality reports

Coordinate the implementation of the following set of entomological field activities:

The establishment of sentinel sites in each target district

Monthly pyrethrum spray catch, CDC light trap and window exit trap collections to monitor indoor resting and host-seeking vector populations

Wall bioassays after every spray cycle to evaluate the quality of spraying

Wall bioassays monthly in selected districts to evaluate the residual efficacy of insecticide

Vector susceptibility studies annually for all currently used and candidate insecticides in order to monitor resistance status and resistance mechanisms

Provide guidance and support to a focal counterpart from the MOH/DNMP or research institution for the supervision of district-level field teams of entomological technicians or vector control officers who perform mosquito collections and tests

Ensure that the field teams follow all WHO approved guidelines, protocols, and techniques for mosquito collections and tests

Ensure that all data from all collection activities are recorded on data entry forms, perform mosquito identification, and undertake data analysis and prepare monitoring reports

Implement capacity-building efforts to increase and expand the skills of local counterparts and field team technicians

Ensure that ITN durability monitoring studies are done according to WHO protocols and to prepare high quality reports of these studies

Develop capacity of community-based entomological collectors while working closely with county entomology staff.

Establish a new molecular laboratory for entomological analysis (PCR and ELISA) with a partner institution.

Work closely with DNMP and consultants to oversee and manage the preparation of updated national guideline documents such as Insecticide Resistance Management, Integrated Vector

Management documents and Vector Surveillance documents

Prepare manuscripts using project entomology data for publication in peer-reviewed journals

Preferred Skills / Prerequisites

Masters Degree (minimum),or a PhD (desirable) in Entomology

Minimum six (6) years of relevant professional work experience with significant amounts of experience directly in Vector Control

Experience conducting ITN durability monitoring studies

Demonstrated ability to work with a minimum of direction and supervision

Demonstrated ability to work both as a member of a team and as a team leader, with the ability to accept the inputs of other team members

Strong management and planning skills of project tasks and budgets

Demonstrates leadership and team work and produces high quality work in a timely, cost effective manner and has excellent writing skills

Should have some previous experience conducting PCR for mosquito species identification, detection of resistance mechanisms and sporozoite ELISA.

Excellent organizational, interpersonal communication and computer skills

Experience with USAID and donor projects is highly desirable

English language fluency

Minimum Qualifications

(6+) years of experience and a master degree OR the equivalent combination of education and experience.

How to Apply

Abt Associates is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity employer committed to fostering a diverse workforce.

Abt Associates provides market-competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits.

Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

Disclaimer: Abt Associates will never ask candidates for money in exchange for an offer of employment. Applicants may apply by visiting www.abtassociates.com/careers