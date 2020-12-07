Monday, 07 December 2020 – Gospel songstress, Emmy Kosgei, has surprised her mother with a brand new car.

Taking to her Instagram page, Emmy shared photos of her mother shedding tears of joy after she received the new car, a Nissan Juke.

The singer bought her mother the car as a reward after she was recently awarded an honorary doctorate for serving the community and engaging in church ministry for over 40 years.

“A great gift for a selfless mother. I love you mum,” she posted and shared these lovely photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST