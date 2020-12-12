Saturday, December 12, 2020 – A middle-aged man has excited Netizens after he did something special for his mother when she recently turned 40 years.

While some of you don’t even send a simple text message to your parents when they are celebrating their birthdays, this man bought his mother a brand new Mercedes Benz.

His mother’s dream car has always being a Mercedes Benz, and her dream came to pass recently, thanks to her caring son.

“Thobela! I got my mom her dream car as her belated 40th gift and her reaction is priceless. Thank you for sacrificing so much to afford me the best opportunities and I pray God blesses you with many more years”, the young man captioned the heartwarming post and shared a video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST