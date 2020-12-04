Friday, 4 December 2020 – A woman has committed suicide in Migori after learning that her husband was planning to marry another woman, who happens to be his secret lover.

The lifeless body of 38-year-old Pamela Atieno was found dangling from the roof of her house on Friday morning.

The area chief reported the tragic incident to Rongo Police Station and said that Pamela took her life after she learnt that her husband was planning to marry a second wife.

“The deceased reportedly differed with her husband after she learned that he had another lover and was planning to marry her as a second wife, ’John Agoro who is the area chief said.

The deceased is said to have left a suicide note to her husband after ending her life.

“I have decided to die because of your secret plan to (marry) another wife, ’the suicide note read in part.

However, the deceased’s husband, Michael Ondito, denied that they had an altercation before his wife committed suicide.

“I was called when I was at the farm in the morning but upon reaching home I found the body of my wife hanging on a rope on our doorstep, I was surprised because we had not quarreled or fought,” Onditi said.

Rongo police boss Peter Okiring confirmed the incident and said the deceased’s body had been taken to Rosewoood Hospital morgue as investigations continue.

Here’s a photo of police officers from the nearby Rongo police station collecting the body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST