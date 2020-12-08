Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – A young Ugandan man identified as Roy Jairus Waitulo, lost his life a few hours after he quit the bachelor’s club.

According to reports, Roy died in the early hours of Sunday, December 6, hours after he tied the knot with his wife, Anitah Nabuduwa, on Saturday, December 5, in Kampala.

Close friends and relatives said that Roy fell ill after the wedding reception.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a few minutes past midnight.

The deceased is said to be in his late 20s and is a son of a University professor.

He leaves behind a very beautiful wife.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST