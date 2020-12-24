Thursday, 24 December 2020 – Popular Kenyan singer, Karen Lucas, popularly known as Kaz, has taken to social media and flaunted her lover.

Kaz is a well know member of ‘Team Wamnyonye” just like Michelle Ntalami and Makena.

The mellow voiced singer poured her heart out to her lover who is identified as Wahito and confessed that she has the key to her heart.

Kaz promised to love Wahito forever.

, “And now for some love ❤️. This here person right here, has the key to my heart. I love you so much @wahito83 and I vibrate with you on a daily. Here’s to doing life together because I don’t want to see a day in this life without you. I love you forever and a few days, “she wrote and Wahito replied to the post saying, “I love you too”.

See photos of Kaz’s lover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST