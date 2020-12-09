Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has jumped to the defence of Esther Nthenya Muli, the woman who was having an extramarital affair with Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka before he was rushed to hospital with breathing problems.

Nthenya, a Makueni resident, is accused of the attempted murder of Senator Boniface Kabaka.

She is said to have spent Thursday night at a Kilimani apartment with Senator Kabaka before he collapsed and was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital ICU.

“A caring lady (from Makueni) who takes a gentleman in distress to the hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice,” Governor Kibwana insisted.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo has also spoken to Esther Nthenya’s character, saying she is harmless and could not have tried to murder Kabaka.

Maanzo, who is Nthenya’s lawyer, said his client was wrongly accused.

“She is a harmless woman of repute caught up in issues she had nothing to do with,” the lawyer stated.

He further noted that tests conducted on the critically ill senator had ruled out the possibility of poisoning.

