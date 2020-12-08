Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta went ham on the embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, accusing him of messing up Nairobi City.

Speaking to the youth at the Kenya ni Mimi launch in Bomas of Kenya yesterday, Uhuru regretted having Sonko as the governor for the country’s capital for over three years, saying as Jubilee, they should have known better.

He heaped praises on Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, Mohammed Badi, for his achievements since he took up critical functions from Sonko’s administration.

“The person you call super governor.”

“I don’t know if that is meant to be an insult but Kenyans should look at the transformation that has taken place in Nairobi in just a period of eight months,” the president stated.

He went on to praise the NMS, which he reported to be in the process of tarmacking 4,000 kilometres of road in Nairobi.

He added that the NMS had made improvements in solving the water crisis in informal settlements in the county.

“Residents of Nairobi especially in slums used to spend at least Ksh40 to buy two jerricans of water.”

“That is a huge amount. We have dug boreholes and are getting water regularly and for free,” he added.

The head of state lauded the military for their core values of efficiency, discipline, and integrity in the fulfillment of their national duties, noting that the military could extend its mandate to improve the socio-economic conditions of the republic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST