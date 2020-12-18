Friday, December 18, 2020 – The late former presidential candidate, Joe Nyagah, knew that he could not survive the wrath of Covid-19.

This prompted him to make a list of demands before he took his final bow on Friday, December 11.

Nyagah, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications, outlined to close family members how he wanted to be laid to rest.

According to Norman Nyagah, Joe’s younger brother, the deceased did not want his body to be viewed neither did he want a new suit to be bought, a tradition in most burial rites in Kenya.

Joe had identified a suit and wanted his eldest son, Jeremiah Nyagah, to iron it.

In addition, the deceased specifically stated that he wanted to be buried next to his grandfather with his head facing the Mbeere Hills in Embu County.

“Our grandfather used to tell us that if we were to encounter any problem, we would all run towards Mbeere Hills because that is where he hailed from,” he stated.

Immediately after the death of Joe, Norman had said his brother’s lungs were 95 percent damaged.

“He would do occasional dialysis and he seemed to have been improving until the day before yesterday (Thursday, December 10) when about 8 doctors that were treating him found that his lungs had been destroyed beyond recovery.”

Nyagah served in former President Daniel Moi’s Cabinet before quitting both the government and KANU party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

