Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of lacking a stand on the BBI debate.

Through a tweet, Mudavadi acknowledged that there should be inclusivity and consensus but the country has to move on.

“Building consensus is key, but time is of the essence.”

“The BBI has timelines that should be adhered to for the country to have a say and move on.”

“As a leader, taking Kenyans in circles without a clear position amounts to a failure to provide effective leadership,” he tweeted.

Mudavadi was responding to Ruto’s continued opposition to BBI and his tactics to delay the process.

Yesterday, Ruto hosted several leaders at his Karen residence and later addressed the press, highlighting several issues he wants to fixed before the country heads to a referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST