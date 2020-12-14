Monday, December 14, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has chided President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for wasting time focusing on wrong priorities.

Speaking at an Anglican Church in Voi, yesterday, Ruto said the country should only focus on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, health workers’ strike, and improving infrastructure in public schools ahead of school reopening and not the Building Bridges Initiative that the president and the ODM leader are currently driving.

The DP stressed the need to have the right priorities to effectively deal with the challenges facing the country.

“We should put our resources and priorities right by supporting children to go back to school next year.”

“BBI is not important right now, it can wait,” stated Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto disclosed that the government was currently negotiating with striking health workers with a view of finding a lasting solution to their demands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST