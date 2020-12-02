Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, has lambasted his governor, Kivutha Kibwana, for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking when he accompanied Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to the BBI Secretariat, Kilonzo noted that it is unfortunate that some political leaders, among them Kibwana, peddle lies and propaganda with the sole purpose of misinforming the masses for their own selfish interests.

He said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amendment bill will put an end to divisive general elections in Kenya.

He urged the public not to allow themselves to be led astray but rally behind the document for a peaceful transition in 2022.

“The benefit that we will get from this document and the peace that is going to come as a result of all-inclusive governance far outweighs all the issues that have been raised.”

“The only way to have a peaceful election in August 2022 is to push this document to pass.”

“The legacy for the president is a peaceful election.”

“This is the only way,” he stated.

This comes after Kibwana moved to the Supreme Court with an intention of blocking the looming BBI referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST