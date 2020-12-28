Monday, 28 December 2020 – State House Director of Brand Strategy and Events, Big Ted, has flaunted the pretty lady who has swept his heart.

Big Ted, who was previously married and then divorced his first wife Sophie, is madly in love with a chocolate-skinned lady called Sheila.

Ted proposed to Sheila last year at the posh Movenpick hotel in Parklands and then hosted an after-party at Golden Pot Bar and Restaurant in Kilimani, where close friends were invited.

In this latest photo that Big Ted posted, he is seen planting a romantic kiss on Sheila’s cheeks while looking dapper in a designer outfit.

Not much is known about Sheila since she is a very private lady.

Check out more photos of Big Ted’s princess.

