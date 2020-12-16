Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, is not resting easy after his juniors sought the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta in ejecting him from office.

90 out of 100 KNUT branch secretaries have written to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Labour CS Simon Chelugui to help them in their bid to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

The officials want Sossion barred from running for office in the elections that will be held from January 4 to March 31 in 2021.

In the letter, they accused the ODM Nominated MP of suspending the union’s Constitution and making unilateral decisions within the labour movement.

They also argued that Sossion was deregistered as a teacher by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and is thus unfit to hold any KNUT office.

“The act denies him the right and democratic viability to represent workers who don’t share an employer with him anymore,” they lamented.

The juniors want Labour CS to intervene and aid the union in managing its affairs – from finance to human resources.

Sossion played cagey with the fresh ouster plan and urged the officials to voice their issues after the union conducts its elections in 2021.

“Anyone with issues should wait for the elections,” Sossion stated yesterday.

His row with TSC on the promotion of teachers, increase of salaries and strike threats are some of the reasons why his juniors want him out of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST