Saturday, 05 December 2020 – It has been a tough week for Nairobi County First Lady, Primerose Mbuvi, after her husband was impeached.

Sonko’s wife has been enjoying trappings of power for the time that her husband has been leading the county.

Sometime back, she faced a backlash with her daughter, Saumu, after they used taxpayers’ money to fund a trip to New York.

They traveled to the Big Apple for a conference while disguised as County officials.

Sonko’s wife has shared a video spending time with her grandchild, as she tries to come to terms with the fate that has befallen her husband.

Watch video.

