Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has suffered another setback days after his acrimonious impeachment.

This is after he lost a bid to suspend his prosecution in a Ksh357 million corruption case.

The ruling came a day after the members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted to impeach him.

Justice George Odunga declined to issue orders sought by Sonko and instead directed the petition to the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi.

“That division is competent enough to refer the matter to the Chief Justice as sought as well as determine whether the judges mentioned can excuse themselves from hearing the matter,” the judge noted

In submissions through his lawyer, Cecil Miller, Sonko wanted the trial stopped awaiting the determination of a petition where he sought to have it declared prejudicial.

He also sought an order prohibiting the chief magistrate of the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court from hearing the graft case.

Sonko further faulted a move by the DPP, EACC, and the DCI to turn directors of a company involved in the case as prosecution witnesses as an abuse of power.

“They were guided by conniving, conspiracy, fraud, discrimination, and a biased, illegal, unjustifiable and unconstitutional turn of events, hence occasioning loss of public funds.”

“They withdrew the charges against the three so as to testify against the accused persons, including the petitioner,” he told the court.

In February, the Anti-Corruption Court dismissed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s application to stop his prosecution in the corruption case.

