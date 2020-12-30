Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – When flamboyant city politician, Mike Sonko, was being impeached, his eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, was adversely mentioned as one of the beneficiaries of the public funds that he looted.

Sonko was accused of spending tax-payers money to fly his daughter to New York while disguised as a county administrator.

County assembly minority leader Michael Ogada told Senate that Sonko spent a whooping Ksh 600,000 taxpayers’ money to entertain his daughter during the lavish trip.

“Mr Speaker on the same trip, besides flying first class, a chopper was hired for her at the cost ksh200,000 to go round New York City and see how beautiful the city was, using public funds. She then went ahead to have an outside party at the cost of Ksh260, 000,” Ogada told the Senate.

“She was transferred from the First Lady’s conference to Philadelphia at a cost of Ksh 60,000. In Philadelphia, she went to visit tourist Sites at a cost of Ksh100, 000. She was accompanied by the media, who were paid, Ksh 120,000. While she was there, they were able to spend around Ksh 300,000 on ground transport,” he added.

Saumu Mbuvi has taken to her Instagram page and shared a photo of their father, labeling him a hero.

In the photo, Sonko is seen enjoying great moments with his family.

Saumu posted the photo and simply captioned it, “Our Hero”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST