Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – The impeachment trial of embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has started in earnest in the Senate, with both parties ready for the showdown.

Lawyers representing Nairobi County Assembly have prepared an avalanche of documents as evidence against Sonko.

A video surfaced showing a team offloading 400 files that the legal team representing Nairobi County Assembly put together in the hope of sending the embattled governor home.

The team was led by Minority Leader, Peter Imwatok, who urged the Senate to use the evidence provided to nail the county boss.

“We have given the senate 400 documents, that is eighty copies for every particular (charge),” stated Imwatok.

“We expect that the senators will look at the case keenly and arrive at a decision with the interest of Nairobi people,” his Majority counterpart Paul Kados added.

Sonko’s team also submitted their evidence separately to be analyzed by the Senate team.

The submissions come hours after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazetted Wednesday, December 16, as the official date when the plenary is expected to kick off.

