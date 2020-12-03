Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has resorted to monkey business over his looming impeachment.

This is after he secretly flew over 40 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly to Mombasa, in a bid to counter his impeachment motion set to be debated today.

The embattled governor flew over the MCAs to Diani, Mombasa, for a holiday on Monday and they were allegedly checked in at Ukunda, Salama Bling Beach Resort and English Point Marina.

Sonko is reportedly keeping an eye on the MCAs who are allied to his side as he wants them to shoot down the motion.

He also ferried an unidentified number of MCAs to Naivasha and 15 other city lawmakers reportedly traveled to their rural homes.

Those who won’t physically avail themselves at the assembly chambers will vote online. However, the motion will depend on a ruling made by a court earlier today.

The court barred MCAs from discussing or proceeding with the motion pending the hearing of the case that Sonko filed to challenge the process.

“The governor is prepared for the day and he believes the frivolous allegations leveled against him will not see the light of day.”

“If he wants to meet MCAs, then I believe it is within the confines of the law,” Sonko’s spokesperson Ben Mulwa stated.

The governor is reportedly keen on ensuring that the MCAs do not acquire the two-thirds threshold (nearly 82) to eject him out of office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a go-ahead to marshal Nairobi MCAs to impeach Sonko for refusing to cooperate with Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss, General Mohammed Badi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST