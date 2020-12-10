Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has lost a notable weight in the recent past, something that has raised eyebrows from concerned netizens.

In his photo with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday in Mombasa, Joho looked emaciated and many Kenyans took to Facebook to speculate about the governor’s health.

Uhuru was in Mombasa to commission the Liwatoni Floating Footbridge.

For those who are familiar with the governor, he was adored for his athletic body frame and the sudden weight loss is something that has raised eyebrows.

However, Joho’s supporters defended his weight loss as ideal and also healthy, while others felt that it is very odd while hoping it is nothing to worry about.

See photos of the governor looking thin and frail.

