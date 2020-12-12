1…A sleepover should not exceed 3 days …kama wewe ni wa Friday ,Saturday and Sunday stick to that .Ukiianza kukam weekdays unaharibu schedule ya watu wengine.

2…Don’t wear any T-shirt or hood ya boychild na uanze kuzunguka the whole neighborhood kama mtu wa kunoa visu unachoma picha nani.

3…Dont leave any of your clothings in the name of marking a territory …hiyo booty short umeacha itavaliwa na Carol na Mary pia na hakuna kitu utafanya. …hiyo toothbrush huwa mnaacha huwa tunasugua ndevu nayo.

4…Ukienda sleepover at least bebea boychild shopping kidogo hata kama ni ya 5k si kila saa unaleta tu that living organism

5…Si kila SAA kupikia boychild indomine na Unataka round sita …sometimes mpikie kuku na maziwa mala

6..Leaving time should be as early as possible .by 5 unastahili kuwa umeoga ndio Utoke 5:30

7…leave the house clean …if you found it in disorganised order ipange vizuri

8..lastly dont start getting friendly with the neighbours ..unaanza kuwauliza nani huwa wanakam uko .. .you came for services mambo ya nyumba kumi achia chief

Men you can add any other nimesahau

Men’s conference recommendation 2020 !!!!!