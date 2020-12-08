Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – Slay queen city pastor, Lucy Natasha, almost brought business to a standstill in Machakos County on Monday after she landed in a chopper.

The flamboyant city preacher had gone to the County to give back to the community, while in the company of the Oracle Team.

Heavily built bodyguards surrounded the slay queen preacher after she landed like a VIP and ushered her into a flashy white Range Rover that was branded ‘Oracle’.

Poor villagers abandoned what they were doing and rushed to see the spectacular show off that was put up by the clout chasing pastor.

Natasha’s source of wealth has been causing murmurs online, with reports going round that she is involved in money laundering.

Check out the photos of how she landed in style in Machakos.

