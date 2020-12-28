Monday, 28 December 2020 – Faded TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, who was once linked to an illicit affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, has refuted claims that the lavish lifestyle that she displays on social media is funded by sponsors.

The mother of one is alleged to be too generous with her flesh to older men with money but speaking on her YouTube channel, Betty said that she works hard to foot all her bills.

“For all people who say that we have sponsors, broo we hustle hard. I am out here hustling for Ivanna. I dont think am out here hustling for myself, coz me nimekula life and that is what we are here for, we go through life and then at the end of the day, is about our kids. Na nataka kengine so if there are potential bachelors,” she said.

